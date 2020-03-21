Deepika Padukone & Other Celebrities Who Took #SafeHands Challenge; See Here

The world is unfortunately down with a pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by physical distancing and doing your best job at washing your hands.

The world health body came up with a ‘Safe Hands Challenge’, in which the organization is calling for people to post videos on social media of themselves practising hand hygiene with the proper steps. Even though, the guideline is to generally wash and scrub your hand for 20 seconds, WHO gets one step further and advises that the whole process should take at least 40 seconds.

Many celebrities have taken part in the Safe Hands Challenge in order to influence the fans in the correct direction. Here is a list of the celebrities who have taken up the #SafeHands Challenge. Read ahead to know more-

Celebrities who have taken up the #SafeHands Challenge

Deepika Padukone

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Anushka Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar

Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor

Mouni Roy

WHO's suggested steps for the Safe Hands Challenge

Wet your hands with water.

Apply enough soap to cover your whole hand.

Rub your hands from palm to palm.

Rub your right palm over your left hand, interlacing fingers, and vice versa.

Rub palm to palm again, this time with your fingers interlaced.

Rub the back of your fingers on your opposite palm (kind of like the motion of squeezing the juice out of an orange).

Rub rotationally over your left and right thumbs.

Rub rotationally over your fingertips (to get under your nails).

Rinse with water.

Dry thoroughly with a towel.

Use a towel to turn off the water faucet.

