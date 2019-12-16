Celebrity Fashion Trends: Here’s How To Sport Thigh-high Boots This Winter

Winter is here and so is the time to get out all the cosy clothes that you have been hiding in your closet since long. One aspect where we take a step back at exploring is boots, especially those thigh-high boots in the store that you think look gorgeous but feel might not suit you. But once you ace the look, thigh-high boots are a next-level fashion makeover. Read more about thigh-high boots:

Here's how to sport thigh high boots this winter

1. Layer it up

If you do not want your boots to be the showstopper of your look, then try putting on a statement coat or knee-length jacket. Further, you can also wear a dress of the same colour below the jacket. Opt for a bright coloured jacket if you are going for the classic black thigh boots.

2. Shift the focus with a shift dress

If you want to go old school and sport a retro look, then opt to wear a short knee lengthed dress along with your boots. You can also layer the dress by wearing a full sleeve plain t-shirt inside it. Leave your hair down and watch the fashion police track you down for rocking the school-girl look.

3. Knit it up

Play with chunky, oversized knitwear of different patterns and colours. The trick of ricking this look is to pair them with simpler bottoms like a denim skirt or pants. It is also best to keep the look simple so that your boots have an ample chance to be the showstopper.

4. The classic look

Do you want to show off your new thigh-high boots to your colleagues but cannot think of anything appropriate enough to be worn to work? The classic shirtdress is your rescue at such times. Opt of a one which has a slit in the middle so that there is enough space for your boots to peek out.

5. Let’s leather

Leather skirts and thigh-high boots go together like ice cream and chocolate chips. Opt for a similar coloured skirt and boots. You can pair the skirt with an opposite coloured blouse or sweater. You can also layer the look with midi lengthed jacket or coats.

