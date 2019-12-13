Beard Grooming Tips To Grow Beard Faster And Healthier For A Rugged Appearance

Growing beard has become a trend; making many men opting for flawless beards. Many women nowadays find men with a well-groomed beard more attractive. This has become one of the biggest reasons why men try to keep a slick beard look on point. However, most are confused and less aware of aspects like how to groom or grow a beard properly, which leads them to look shabby. Here are some easy beard grooming tips and tricks for men who want to look flawless.

How to grow a beard faster and flaunt a well-groomed beard?

Coconut oil

A well-groomed beard requires nourishment and care. Coconut oil is filled with vitamins that assist in better hair growth. To grow a beard faster, just prepare a mixture of coconut oil with rosemary oil. While mixing, make sure that the coconut oil must be in more amount than rosemary oil. Apply this mixture with cotton buds on the face and allow it to settle properly for at least 15 to 30 mins. After the wait time is over. rinse the face with cool water. Avoid harsh face washes or soaps that may damage the skin.

Amla Oil

Many hair growth experts often suggest amla oil for hair and beard growth as it contains essential ingredients and qualities that assist in the growth. For better effects of amla oil on the face, mix mustard leaves to increase the growth of the facial hair. Apply the mixture on the face and leave it for 20 mins. For best results wash the face with cold water.

Keeping the skin clean and moisturised

One of the most important hacks about growing a healthy beard is keeping the skin clean and moisturised. A person who keeps the skin clean by taking good care will avoid oil to accumulate on the face and it will also help in cleaning off the dead skin. Start washing the face for at least twice or thrice a day and keep it moisturized to avoid patchy beard, acne and other skin problems.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various articles and is no-way intended as a substitute for professional advice.