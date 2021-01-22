Celebrity Henna Artist Veena Nagda Arrives At Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Venue

Did you like Sonam Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal's mehendi at her wedding? The same celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda reached Alibaug for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding.

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, January 24. Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug.The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22, the source told PTI. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "The Dhawans have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet simple and sober wedding. The wedding functions will extend for 3 days - January 22, 23 and 24, with the entire guest list of the family following the bio bubble protocol. They will all be staying together in the resort and the guests list includes just immediate family members of the couple along with some close friends and colleagues."

Speaking on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."

