'No Phone Policy' At Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Alibaug Wedding: Reports

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 and the preparations have begun. According to the reports, the wedding will be held at the Mansion House in Alibaug and the guests will be following 'No phone policy'.

Phone cameras of the household staff and hotel staff will be sealed so as to avoid pictures getting leaked, reported an entertainment website on Friday. Nevertheless, the paparazzi are already stationed outside the wedding venue and clicked Varun Dhawan, Lali Dhawan and the family as they reached on Friday morning.

Reports suggest that strict protocols are being followed as the wedding is happening amid COVID-19 pandemic. UVC disinfecting devices have also been installed at the venue, Pinkvilla reported. The wedding planners and staff will be following the government guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

While the couple has not spoken about the wedding, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan said, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." The wedding is set to be a three-day affair, starting with Mehendi and Sangeet, followed by the wedding and the reception.

Varun and Natasha on the professional front

Natasha is a fashion designer by profession and the couple has been friends since childhood, before getting into a relationship in their youth. The duo occasionally makes appearances together, and their rare posts on social media have gone viral.

Varun recently featured in his father's directorial remake Coolie No 1, which reportedly set viewership records on an Over-the-Top platform. He has numerous other films in his kitty, which include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

