Varun Dhawan Builds Back His Stamina With 'Animal Flow' Workout, Netizens React

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram proves that he believes in living a fit and active lifestyle. The actor often posts pictures and videos of his workout regime on Instagram, showing off his chiselled body. Recently, Varun Dhawan was tested positive of COVID-19 and recovered from it, fully. To recover from the virus and build back his stamina, the actor has been going under some intense training. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's video as he slowly gets back to normal.

Varun Dhawan shares a workout video on Instagram

Varun Dhawan shared a video of him practising Animal Flow, trained under his trainer Devrath Vijay. The latter is an Animal Flow Master Instructor and Varun mentioned in the caption that he was taking the help of Devrath, to get back his stamina and recover from Covid-19. Dressed in his casual workout videos, Varun Dhawan performed every set with concentration and dedication, as instructed by his instructor.

Varun Dhawan's extended family on Instagram sent him love and good wishes as he recovers from the virus. Actor Varun Dhawan's friend Jacqueline Fernandes left a comment, complimenting and motivating him. Varun Dhawan's instructor Devrath also left a comment under the actor's picture, telling him that he was natural and he could not wait to let the beast unleash within a month.

Many of Varun Dhawan's fans also sent him virtual best wishes in the comment section. One Instagram user left a comment under his video, 'Stay Healthy', while many others left comments like 'Take Care' and 'Be Safe and keep growing stronger'. In other news, there are rumours of Varun Dhawan tying the knot to his long time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal on January 24th, 2021 in an intimate affair in Alibaug.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Coolie No.1, opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. The film was an official remake of the 1995 film with the same name, starring Govinda. He will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film Jug Jug Jeeyo along with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

