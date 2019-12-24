Celebrity Styling: Blazer Fashion Of Bollywood's Leading Ladies, See Pictures

Blazer, a popular piece of the formal look, is often considered as a man's best friend. Off-lately Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, among the others, are breaking the gender-bias associated with Blazer. These popular Bollywood actors are seen wearing blazer inspired outfit, that are grabbing all the eyeballs. Here are blazer inspired outfits of Bollywood's leading ladies. Have a look at it.

Bollywood actor's blazer inspired outfits

Anushka Sharma

1. Anushka Sharma wore a stunning indo-western outfit at her recent public appearance. Sporting an ethnic look, Anushka wore a mirror studded jacket with an embroidered tunic and trouser set, designed by Anamika Khanna. The actor completed the look with a pair of silver earring and an oversized oxidised silver rings.

2. Anushka Sharma turned heads when she gave a feminine touch to the blazer. She wore a crisp white shirt and accompanied it with a blue checkered tuxedo set and a black tie. The actor completed the look with a pair of golden ear cuff that grabbed all the eyeballs.

Katrina Kaif

1. Katrina Kaif opted for a sizzling blazer outfit for her latest public appearance. She wore a black lace bralette with shimmering black jackets and a pair of matching black flared pant designed by Naeem Khan. The actor completed the look with nude lipstick and minimal makeup.

2. Katrina Kaif made a bold fashion statement by wearing a striped pantsuit set. She wore black and white stripes blazer and pants. She completed the fashion ensemble with a v-neck top underneath her pantsuit.

Alia Bhatt

1. The youth sensation wore a quirky blazer piece during her recent public outing. She opted for a vibrant matelassé suit by Prabal Gurung with red hot pants and a black bralette. She completed the look with minimal to no makeup and soft wavy hair.



2. Alia Bhatt stepped out in an all-white formal dress. She wore a white blazer dress from the house of Retrofête. The actor accompanied the all-white look with a pair of strappy heels from Sophia Webster.



