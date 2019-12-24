The Debate
Celebrity Styling: Blazer Fashion Of Bollywood's Leading Ladies, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Celebrity styling is an inspiration for many. Here are a few blazer fashion outfits wore by popular Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, & others

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Celebrity styling

Blazer, a popular piece of the formal look, is often considered as a man's best friend. Off-lately Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, among the others, are breaking the gender-bias associated with Blazer. These popular Bollywood actors are seen wearing blazer inspired outfit, that are grabbing all the eyeballs. Here are blazer inspired outfits of Bollywood's leading ladies. Have a look at it. 

Bollywood actor's blazer inspired outfits 

Anushka Sharma 

1. Anushka Sharma wore a stunning indo-western outfit at her recent public appearance. Sporting an ethnic look, Anushka wore a mirror studded jacket with an embroidered tunic and trouser set, designed by Anamika Khanna. The actor completed the look with a pair of silver earring and an oversized oxidised silver rings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on

Also Read | Celebrity Styling Made Easy With These Inspiring Ruffle Saree Trends To Follow

2. Anushka Sharma turned heads when she gave a feminine touch to the blazer. She wore a crisp white shirt and accompanied it with a blue checkered tuxedo set and a black tie. The actor completed the look with a pair of golden ear cuff that grabbed all the eyeballs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Katrina Kaif 

1. Katrina Kaif opted for a sizzling blazer outfit for her latest public appearance. She wore a black lace bralette with shimmering black jackets and a pair of matching black flared pant designed by Naeem Khan. The actor completed the look with nude lipstick and minimal makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

2. Katrina Kaif made a bold fashion statement by wearing a striped pantsuit set. She wore black and white stripes blazer and pants. She completed the fashion ensemble with a v-neck top underneath her pantsuit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read | Celebrity Styling: Boss-lady Outfits Donned By Bollywood Ladies

Alia Bhatt 

1. The youth sensation wore a quirky blazer piece during her recent public outing. She opted for a vibrant matelassé suit by Prabal Gurung with red hot pants and a black bralette. She completed the look with minimal to no makeup and soft wavy hair. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on


2. Alia Bhatt stepped out in an all-white formal dress. She wore a white blazer dress from the house of Retrofête. The actor accompanied the all-white look with a pair of strappy heels from Sophia Webster. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on


Also Read | Katrina Kaif Spills Her Nail Care Secrets And Her Favourite Nail Trends

Also Read | Bollywood Looks For A Blockbuster In Old Remakes Of Hindi Films

 

 

