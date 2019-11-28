The Debate
Celebrity Styling Made Easy With These Inspiring Ruffle Saree Trends To Follow

Fashion

Celebrity styling is inspirational and also, easy to recreate. Here are some ruffle saree trends followed by celebrities and how they can be recreated easily.

Celebrity styling

Saree is one of the most elegant and evergreen clothing items. You can experiment a lot with a saree. Be it the type of cloth or print or detailing, you can always try something new when it comes to saree. The ruffle saree trend is all over Bollywood right now. Several celebrities are seen pulling off the trend flawlessly. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, here are few celebrities who are seen acing up the trend right.

Alia Bhatt

Go all bold and beautiful with this kind of look like Alia. She wore a green saree with ruffle pallu paired with a strapless blouse. The pallu had a fall that made her look adorable. She completed the look with big earrings and a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Deepika Padukone

The post below sees Deepika giving major inspiration of how to pull off a ruffle saree. The actor wore a bright yellow coloured ruffle saree for an event. She paired it up with a full sleeve blouse that had a bow detailing at the neck. She completed the look with long earrings and a sleek bun.

Also Read| Neena Gupta Gives The Desi Saree A Contemporary Twist; Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore a red ruffled saree for a photoshoot that gave major inspiration about how to keep it minimal yet creative. Sonakshi took a simple solid coloured ruffle saree and paired it with a basic blouse. She teamed it up with statement accessories. This can be an ideal outfit for a cocktail party.

Also Read| Saree: Five Ideas To Restyle Your Old Sarees Into Fashionable Dresses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s floral ruffle saree is a major inspiration for a daylight event. She paired a floral ruffle saree with the same print blouse. She completed the look with middle-parted hair and statement earrings.

Also Read| Madhuri Dixit's Saree Looks Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read| Stylish Bollywood-inspired Hairstyles Hairstyles To Complement Your Saree

