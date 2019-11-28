Celebrity Styling Made Easy With These Inspiring Ruffle Saree Trends To Follow

Saree is one of the most elegant and evergreen clothing items. You can experiment a lot with a saree. Be it the type of cloth or print or detailing, you can always try something new when it comes to saree. The ruffle saree trend is all over Bollywood right now. Several celebrities are seen pulling off the trend flawlessly. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, here are few celebrities who are seen acing up the trend right.

Alia Bhatt

Go all bold and beautiful with this kind of look like Alia. She wore a green saree with ruffle pallu paired with a strapless blouse. The pallu had a fall that made her look adorable. She completed the look with big earrings and a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

Deepika Padukone

The post below sees Deepika giving major inspiration of how to pull off a ruffle saree. The actor wore a bright yellow coloured ruffle saree for an event. She paired it up with a full sleeve blouse that had a bow detailing at the neck. She completed the look with long earrings and a sleek bun.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore a red ruffled saree for a photoshoot that gave major inspiration about how to keep it minimal yet creative. Sonakshi took a simple solid coloured ruffle saree and paired it with a basic blouse. She teamed it up with statement accessories. This can be an ideal outfit for a cocktail party.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s floral ruffle saree is a major inspiration for a daylight event. She paired a floral ruffle saree with the same print blouse. She completed the look with middle-parted hair and statement earrings.

