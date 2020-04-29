With Irrfan Khan’s Wife & Sons Completing The Funeral, Entire Bollywood Mourns His Loss

Today, on April 29, 2020, Bollywood mourned the loss of Irrfan Khan. Several celebs shared their condolences and even the Prime Minister grieved his loss.

Today, April 29, 2020, was an unfortunate day for all of Bollywood, as one of its most beloved actors, Irrfan Khan, passed away at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan Khan's massive fan following and his peers in Bollywood were absolutely stunned by his sudden and untimely death. Thousands, including celebs, took to social media to mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise. Even the Prime Minister of the country grieved for the loss of Irrfan Khan. 

Irrfan Khan's wife and sons at his funeral

Soon after his death, Irrfan Khan's funeral was held at Versova kabrastan in Mumbai. His funeral was attended by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and his two sons, Babil and Ayaan. The entire family was wearing gloves and masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Irrfan Khan's last message on Twitter

Unlike many other Bollywood stars, Irrfan Khan was not very active on social media. He would mostly use social media platforms to share his love of films with his fans. Even his last post on Twitter was about his latest film, Angrezi Medium. This final tweet has now turned into a memorial for fans, who are flooding the comment sections with eulogies for the late actor. 

Irrfan Khan's Bollywood peers mourn for his loss

After the news of his death was made public, several Bollywood stars took to social media to share their condolences. Even Bollywood megastars, like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, appreciated Irrfan Khan for his life work and mourned for his death. Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star, Kareena Kapoor, also shared her grief on social media after the actor's death. Here are some celebrities who shared their condolences online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's demise, calls it a great loss

Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to social media to mourn Irrfan Khan's loss. In his post, PM Modi mentioned that Irrfan Khan's death was a great loss to cinema and theatre. The PM also sent his condolences to Irrfan Khan's family and close friends.  

South stars grieve for Irrfan Khan's death on social media

Several big-name stars of the South Indian Film Industry took to social media to share their condolences for Irrfan Khan's family. Renowned stars Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal mourned for Irrfan Khan's loss and praised his amazing acting talents. Here are some South Indian Superstars who reacted to Irrfan Khan's passing. 

