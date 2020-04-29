With Irrfan Khan’s Wife & Sons Completing The Funeral, Entire Bollywood Mourns His Loss

Today, April 29, 2020, was an unfortunate day for all of Bollywood, as one of its most beloved actors, Irrfan Khan, passed away at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan Khan's massive fan following and his peers in Bollywood were absolutely stunned by his sudden and untimely death. Thousands, including celebs, took to social media to mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise. Even the Prime Minister of the country grieved for the loss of Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan's wife and sons at his funeral

Also Read | Irrfan Khan: Hometown friends recall an actor without airs

Soon after his death, Irrfan Khan's funeral was held at Versova kabrastan in Mumbai. His funeral was attended by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and his two sons, Babil and Ayaan. The entire family was wearing gloves and masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irrfan Khan's last message on Twitter

Also Read | Irrfan Khan had to re-shoot his scenes in 'Life of Pi', recalls biographer Aseem Chhabra

Unlike many other Bollywood stars, Irrfan Khan was not very active on social media. He would mostly use social media platforms to share his love of films with his fans. Even his last post on Twitter was about his latest film, Angrezi Medium. This final tweet has now turned into a memorial for fans, who are flooding the comment sections with eulogies for the late actor.

Irrfan Khan's Bollywood peers mourn for his loss

After the news of his death was made public, several Bollywood stars took to social media to share their condolences. Even Bollywood megastars, like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, appreciated Irrfan Khan for his life work and mourned for his death. Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star, Kareena Kapoor, also shared her grief on social media after the actor's death. Here are some celebrities who shared their condolences online.

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength.

Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020

PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's demise, calls it a great loss

Also Read | Deepika Padukone at loss of words on Irrfan Khan's death, posts black screen, broken heart

Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to social media to mourn Irrfan Khan's loss. In his post, PM Modi mentioned that Irrfan Khan's death was a great loss to cinema and theatre. The PM also sent his condolences to Irrfan Khan's family and close friends.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

South stars grieve for Irrfan Khan's death on social media

Several big-name stars of the South Indian Film Industry took to social media to share their condolences for Irrfan Khan's family. Renowned stars Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal mourned for Irrfan Khan's loss and praised his amazing acting talents. Here are some South Indian Superstars who reacted to Irrfan Khan's passing.

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

A sad and huge loss to our film fraternity. A great and natural actor who was loved by audiences across the world. I had the pleasure of sharing a stage with him for an event and I remember the conversations and warmth we shared.



RIP Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/UW4ceKEoCc — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan immortalised in true Amar Chitra Katha style with a touching tribute, see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.