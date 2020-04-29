Irrfan Khan Immortalised In True Amar Chitra Katha Style With A Touching Tribute, See Pic

Bollywood is shocked after the news of the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan broke earlier today. The late actor breathed his last at the age of 53, in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29. Irrfan Khan had announced back in 2018 that he was battling neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare type of cancer. Several Bollywood actors mourned the demise of Irrfan Khan.

Apart from Bollywood actors, popular Indian publisher of graphic novels, Amar Chitra Katha also paid a tribute to the late actor in its own unique style. The publication that is known for their graphic novels based on religious figures and cultural stories, mourned the loss of Irrfan Khan on their social media account. Amar Chitra Katha presented the animated picture of the late actor with his full name Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan (January 7, 1967 - April 29, 2020).

Amar Chitra Katha captioned the post as "We deeply mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence and an all-round gentleman. We will miss you, sir. Illustration: Divyesh Sangani #AmarChitraKatha #IrrfanKhan #IndianCinema #Actor #Irrfan #Indianmovies #RestInPeace #RIP #legendaryactor #RIPIrrfan".

The recently released statement confirming Irrfan Khan's demise reads,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

