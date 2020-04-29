Deepika Padukone At Loss Of Words On Irrfan Khan's Death, Posts Black Screen, Broken Heart

The film fraternity from all over the world has posted their condolences through social media ever since news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death broke out. However, his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone has somehow expressed what everyone has been feeling in the most powerful and simple way. She shared a blank black image along with the emoticon for a broken heart as she mourned the loss of the actor on Wednesday.

It was the director of Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Piku, Shoojit Sircar, who broke the news of the actor's death around noon on Wednesday. Sircar expressed his condolences to Irrfan's family and paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor through his tweet.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan played the role of the cool-tempered Rana Chaudhary in the 2015 film Piku who gets stuck between Deepika Padukone's short-tempered Piku and her ageing and ailing father, Amitabh Bachchan's Bhashkor. The veteran actor and Bollywood megastar also paid his final tribute to Irrfan through a heartfelt note for the actor.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. He was cremated at the Versova kabrastan on Wednesday afternoon and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons. Babil and Ayan.

