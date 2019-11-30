IN PICS: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit And Others Attend Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Reception

Sooraj Barjatya's son Devaansh tied the knot in an intimate wedding on November 22, and just yesterday a grand wedding reception was held in honor of the lovely couple. The event was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Celebs in the likes of Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and others were in attendance.

READ: Salman Khan Likelt To Star In 'Shuddhi' After Brother Sohail Khan Opts To Make It

Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit and husband

Shahid Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan

Amrita Rao and husband

On the work front, Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up to follow his father's footsteps by pursuing filmmaking in Bollywood. He will soon make his directorial debut. Reportedly, Devansh has assisted Sooraj in about four films namely — Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Filmmaker on bringing in new talent

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says he is proud to give a platform to newcomers under his Rajshri Productions banner. "Ever since Rajshri opened its doors in 1947, it has been home to many newcomers. We've taken pride in being the first platform for many actors, directors, music composers, singers and technicians," Barjatya said in a statement.

Now with the Rajshri banner's 58th production "Hum Chaar: Friends Bhi Family Hai", they are launching four new faces. The film is slated to release on February 15."We at Rajshri take pride in introducing four more new faces in main roles to the big screen. Rajshri with 'Hum Chaar...' welcomes debutantes, Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey," Barjatya added.

"Hum Chaar..." revolves around the idea that friends are family, especially in times unexpected.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.