Salman Khan Likelt To Star In 'Shuddhi' After Brother Sohail Khan Opts To Make It

Karan Johar’s project Shuddhi has been in the news since 2013. The director was reportedly extremely excited for the project as it was supposed to star Salman Khan. The film, however, did not happen as Salman Khan was booked for another project. The latest update on the film is that it will allegedly be produced by Sohail Khan instead of Karan Johar.

Salman Khan to star in Sohail Khan’s Shuddhi?

Sohail Khan will reportedly be producing a film titled Shuddhi. The cast and the crew of Shuddhi has been fluctuating for a while now. According to a leading daily, actor Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also considered for the film. However, Hrithik Roshan opted out and Salman Khan was roped in. Salman Khan also opted out of the project eventually. Now, the maker of the film has reportedly changed to Sohail Khan and Salman Khan is expected to be finally signed for the project. There have also been reports about only the name of the film, being the same while the plot will differ.

Karan Johar had earlier spoken about going forward with the film even with a different cast. The film will reportedly star Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The title of the film has reportedly been changed to Ranbhoomi. However, none of the cast members have confirmed about old Shuddhi being the same as Ranbhoomi.

Read 'Salman Khan Is Dangerous To Clash With', Says Housefull 4 Director Farhad Samji

Also read Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Ranbhoomi release date revealed

Karan Johar had posted about his upcoming film, Ranbhoomi, which is reportedly Shuddhi with a different title. Karan Johar revealed that the release date of the film will be around Diwali 2020. He has also put the hashtag Ranbhoomi in the picture caption. In the picture, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Varun Dhawan can be seen posing in the hallway.

Read Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With His Quirky Charm; Video

Also read Salman Khan And The 'Khan-daan's 'fam-jam' Pics Will Leave You Love-struck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.