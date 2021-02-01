Celebs react as 'Rahul Gandhi for Congress President' resolution is passed by DPCC

The post of Congress President has been lying vacant since Rahul Gandhi quit on July 3, 2019, though Sonia Gandhi took over as an interim President later on. The fact that a section of the party believes that the Wayanad MP continues to be the best suited for the position was evident as Delhi Congress passed a resolution in his favour. Some of the celebrities of the film industry reacted to the news, with sarcasm and delight.

Celebrities on Delhi Congress’ resolution for Rahul as party president

Singer Sona Mohapatra, actor Nakuul Mehta and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit were the celebrities who reacted the news of the Delhi Congress’ resolution on Twitter.

Reacting to a new portal's tweet on it, Sona and Nakuul quipped over it being an obvious choice, using terms like ‘surprise’ and ‘never saw it coming.’

Ashoke Pandit did not mince words in calling it ‘good news’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party, though he believed that Rahul Gandhi was already elected as the party President.

Delhi Congress passes resolution

The resolution was passed by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday. DPCC President Anil Choudhary stated that the former Congress President was the only one who could inspire the party workers, thus sparking their decision to go ahead with the resolution.

"Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers' issues to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability, so we passed a resolution to make him Congress president again," said Choudhary to ANI.

As per reports, the Congress working committee is likely to hold its elections in June after the conclusion of the elections in multiple states. Party general secretary KC Venugopal had announced last month that a new President will be elected by June 2021.

