Smriti Irani Says 'Rahul Gandhi Called For Violence' After He Said 'protest Will Spread'

Reacting to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday, claimed that Gandhi had issued a 'call for violence'. Pointing out that 300 police personnel who were badly injured did not get a single word of support from Gandhi, Irani alleged that Gandhi had 'declared war upon the Indian people'. With four farmer unions pulling out of the protest after the 26 January violence, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has put off its march to parliament as protests continue for the 64 days.

"Today nation witnessed a call for violence given by Rahul Gandhi. Never before have witnessed a political leader asking fire to spread instead of seeking peace. He declared war upon the Indian people. I appeal to the nation that Rahul Gandhi's call for violence is met with peace. Though Rahul Gandhi may call for violence, we citizens will ensure that law and order is maintained in our country," said Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, as farmers continue to protest at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, often clashing with police and local protestors, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, told farmers to 'not move an inch'. Claiming that the protests will extend to cities, he extended his support to the Farmers' protest. Urging the Centre to repeal the Farm Laws. He also demanded Home Minister's resignation for law & order failure at Red Fort.

"You are beating them, threatening them. Govt needs to talk to the farmers and give a solution and the only solution is repealing these laws. I want to say to the farmers that we are with you, don't even move an inch, we are with you, we will help you. You cannot suppress this, I have 15 years of experience, it will spread across all the states," said Gandhi at the Congress press conference. 17 of 19 political parties boycotted the President's parliament address, in a protest to the Centre's farm laws.

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders, against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait - who have been named in police's FIRs- have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

