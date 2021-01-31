Delhi Congress Passes Resolution To 'make Rahul Gandhi Party Prez' Ahead Of AICC Polls

Ahead of the Congress president election, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday, passed a unanimous resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party from immediate effect. Jumping the gun, DPCC chief Anil Choudhary said that 'Rahul Gandhi is the only one who can inspire Congress workers' and hence the resolution was passed. Congress Working Committee (CWC) has set a deadline of June 2021 to hold its party elections after the upcoming elections in April-May - Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India vaccinates 37,44,334 till date; fifth highest globally

Delhi Congress passes resolution

"Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers' issues to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability. So we passed a resolution to make him Congress president again," said Choudhary to ANI.

Manish Sisodia claims 'BJP insulted tricolour at Red Flag to malign farmers' amid probe

Congress chief election by June

On 22 January, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced that there will be 'an elected Congress President by June 2021'. In the Congress working committee meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the party passed resolutions on an array of issues like COVID-19 vaccination, economy, farmers protest etc. The CWC meeting also attended by some of the 'dissenters' saw tense exchanges between Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma - over their questioning of the Gandhi leadership.

As per reports, CEA is drawing up a voters list of around 1500 AICC delegates and is planning to hold digital elections, marking a first. Though the election is for the Congress chief, similar to the 2017 elections, the term of the presidency will be only for 2 years. Recently, quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief passing a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia).

Congress Working Committee sets June 2021 as deadline for electing new party chief

Congress president saga

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option- Sonia Gandhi. Then, 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. Since Rahul's exit, Congress has lost Madhya Pradesh's elected government, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana polls, barely managed to save Rajasthan, and won Jharkhand polls in alliance. It is also in an uneasy three-way government in Maharashtra with NCP and Shiv Sena, stitching a post-poll alliance.

'Misinformed of facts': Narendra Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's list of issues on farm laws