Celina Jaitly expresses displeasure as Hungary bans adoption for same-sex couples

Amid the fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community in various countries, the Hungary government received flak for its order banning adoption by same-sex couples. After the decision was condemned by rights groups last month, Celina Jaitly was the latest to express her displeasure. The actor called it a ‘regressive step.’

Celina Jaitly on Hungary banning adoption for same-sex couples

Celina Jaitley has been based in Austria with her family after her marriage to Peter Haag. The No Entry star, tweeted that being a resident of the European Union, that she did not expect a strong member of EU to take such a decision.

“Hungary bans same-sex couples from adopting children”



“As a resident of the EU I never thought I would see such a strong member of the European Union take such a regressive step.”

Celina Jaitly#hungary #lgbtqia #LGBTRightsAreHumanRightshttps://t.co/kIZ3UUU9T8 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) January 14, 2021

Hungary’s decision invites criticism

Hungary passed a new law that effectively banned adoption for same-sex couples, keeping it in line with the definition of a family as per the conservative Christian principles. The law emphasised on the definition of a family as “marriage and the parent-child relationship,” and adding that “the mother is a woman and the father is a man.” The law was passed by Hungary’s right-wing ruling party Fidesz and its hardline leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in the Parliament on December 15.

Same-sex marriage had been banned by the Hungary government in 2012, but a leeway was made for civil unions. However, with the new law outlining that only married couples can adopt, same-sex couples faced a big setback. Unmarried couples can still apply to adopt children, but that can be done only through a formal process involving Hungary’s minister of family affairs Katalin Novak.

David Vig, director of rights group Amnesty Hungary had termed the decision as “a dark day for human rights.”

Luca Dudits, a spokesperson for LGBT rights group Hatter Society, stated that Hungary government’s was a breach of international human rights norms. He added that the law could lead to shortage of adoptive parents, resulting in more children eventually being adopted abroad, away from their language and cultural identity.

Celina Jaitly on the professional front

Celina Jaitly, who is a former Miss Asia Pacific, has featured in hits like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, among others. One of her last ventures was the short film Seasons Greetings.

(With inputs from AP)

