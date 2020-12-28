Celina Jaitly Shares Glimpse Of Christmas Fun With Twins Plus One; Fans React

As the glimpses of Christmas 2020 celebrations are being shared by everyone on their social media handles, actor Celina Jaitly also posted some of the cutest pictures of her Christmas 2020 celebrations with her family. Fans also got a chance to see a delightful side of Celina Jaitly’s sons by the photos she shared on her Instagram handle. Let’s take a look at Celina Jaitly’s family pictures on Instagram and see how the fans liked their Christmas 2020 celebrations.

Celina Jaitly’s family fun on Christmas 2020

Celina Jaitly recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of their Christmas fun at home. In the first picture, the actor's sons can be seen in similar Christmas attire wearing red and white checkered shirts and brown dungarees. In the picture, they all can be seen dramatically posing beside each other with Celina Jaitly sporting a shocking expression while her sons pull her from the sides.

In the next picture, Celina Jaitly’s family can be seen posing together with a mesmerizing Christmas tree in the background. She is seen in a ravishing red and black dress with a pair of classy red shoes. Even Celina’s husband is seen in the photo holding one of their sons in his arms. In the end, the actor also added the most adorable click of her sons in which they can be seen posing happily.

In the caption, Celina Jaitly wrote a thoughtful message and stated that all they wanted for Christmas was a vaccine and kids to go back to school. She then added that a Christmas with twins plus one was like having a blender without a lid and added why Santa visits only once a year.

She also mentioned that COVID and European/Global lockdown had continued to dominate the spirit of Christmas but she was grateful that they were nearing vaccination for the whole world. She then wished everyone to stay safe and responsible until the shot was firmly lodged in their arms. In the end, she sent seasons greetings, happiness and health to everyone.

Her fans were super delighted to see her pictures with her family and stated how she had a lovely family and how beautiful her kids were. Others mentioned as to how this was the best photo on Instagram that they saw. Take a look at her fans’ reactions to her latest photos.

