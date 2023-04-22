Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Her Health After Losing A Baby, Parents: Have Multiple Hernia

Celina Jaitly, who is well-known for her roles in Golmaal Returns and No Entry, has recently talked about her health after having two sets of twins. The actress shared a photo from inside her home on her Twitter handle in which she flaunted her toned body. In the photo, Celina can be seen wearing a black sports bra paired with blue trousers and a ponytail. A book case was also visible in the backdrop of her picture.

Sharing the picture, she tweeted, "I still have multiple hernia’s, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy. Even though I am still building my self from scratch, I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle." Soon after, several fans took to the comments to post their reaction.

A fan wrote, "Extremely sorry to hear about the twin pregnancy loss. We have been there & know how it feels. Keep going & be strong." Another user wrote, "Promise yourself to be so strong, to believe in you...that nothing can disturb your peace of mind." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Celina dear, I am extremely sorry for all your personal losses. It is heartbreaking. I have respect and adoration for you as you have shown so much strength and resiliency. Sending you love, hugs and best wishes." Check the post below:

I still have multiple hernia’s, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy. Even though I am still building my self from scratch,I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle! pic.twitter.com/ck5BqiPkGN — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 21, 2023

About Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly has worked in several Bollywood movies over the years including Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry, Janasheen, and Golmaal Returns. Some other movies include Jawani Diwani, Red: The Dark Side, Thank You, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Khel, Tom, Dick and Harry, Paying Guests, Hello Darling and more. Currently, the actress lives with her children and husband in Austria.