Chaman Bahaar Review: Jitendra's Performance Is Flawless; Shows Crude Male Entitlement

Director: Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ritika Badiani, Alam Khan

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 2/5

Screen time: more than 2 hours

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar Shows Off His Dancing Skills In This Unmissable Video: Watch

The story of the film:

Chaman Bahar is a story of a young man who lives in a small town in Central India and runs a paan shop. He experiences love for the first time when a family of a teenage girl shifts in the house across his shop. Soon, hordes of boys start following the teenage girl and start gathering at Billu's shop, which becomes a popular spot to get a glimpse of the girl, due to which Billu's business flourishes tremendously. However, later Billu falls in love with the girl and a whole new drama about unrequited love, jealousy, hatred storms the movie.

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar's Obsession For Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

The verdict:

Chaman Bahar effectively shows the negative sides of love and gives glimpses of how women are objectified in society. Speaking of the authentic portrayal of the characters in the movie, the male actors perfectly portray the male entitlement and how it harms men more than women. Even though the movie tends to get a bit testosterone-y at times, it also features two very strong female characters who know how to say a ‘No’.

Apart from the acting performances, the director has given a whole package, as the movie also depicts poverty, political puppets, cancer, police brutality, and harassment. However, the movie, at certain points, gives glimpses of toxic masculinity, as men walk extreme miles to woo their ‘ideal’ girl, as one scene features Billu hurling a rock at a stray dog that growls at Rinku during one of her walks. Ritika Badiani’s character exudes power and dignity in the movie.

The movie perfectly manages to explain the side effects of trying to force someone in love. After the 2-hour-long drama and immodesty, Billu's perseverance finally pays off, as he finally manages to woo the girl with his extreme and desperate attempts to make her fall in love with him. Chaman Bahar is quite entertaining if you keep the subjects like 'women empowerment', 'feminism' and 'toxic masculinity' at bay.

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar's Obsession For Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar Shows Off His Dancing Skills In This Unmissable Video: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.