Jitendra Kumar Shows Off His Dancing Skills In This Unmissable Video: Watch

Jitendra Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut with this Hitesh Kewalya film. Irrespective of playing a difficult role, the Kota Factory star was able to make his presence felt alongside National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Jitendra Kumar's transition from the web-world to the silver-screen has been phenomenal. Jitendra, who is known for his craft as an actor, is also a carefree dancer. The Comedy Sketch actor, who also enjoys a massive social media fanbase, recently shared an interesting video of himself brushing up his dancing skills. Take a look-

Jitendra Kumar brushes up his dancing skills

Jitendra Kumar a few days back took his Instagram to share this adorable video of him. In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram video we can see the Panchayat actor dancing his heart out. This Jitendra Kumar's Instagram video is an amalgamation of him dancing on different songs on multiple occasions, combined into one. The video first starts with Jitendra dancing on his song Oh La La from his debut movie SMZD.

Then the Gittu of Permanent Roommates tries the oh-so-famous Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena steps, and he does them pretty well. Post, that the Jitendra Kumar's Instagram video continues, wherein he's trying some fun steps and enjoying every bit it. Not to miss his striking wide smile throughout the video. In the later parts of the dancing video, we can also see a few flashback moments of Jeetu Bhaiya shaking a leg with Ayushmann during promotional events for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Jitendra Kumar captioned this post as" MOOD...#qurantinelife", and most of us can definitely relate to it. The actor chose to voice his Instagram video with Ritviz's Liggi, and we are not complaining, as it perfectly blends with the happy-go-lucky nature of the dance video.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar will be next seen in Chaman Bahaar, a Netflix movie. Kumar recently shared the poster and teaser of Chaman Bahaar on his social media. Helmed by director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Chaman Bahaar is a love story of a village boy, who falls in love with a teenage girl, who is apparently very lucky for him on the professional front. Ritika Badiani plays the female lead opposite Jitendra Kumar. The movie will be streaming from June 19, 2020, on Netflix.

