Jitendra Kumar's Obsession For Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

Jitendra Kumar made an exceptional Bollywood debut with a different yet eye-opening film packed with a comic twist in the form of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The Hitesh Kewalya film was received well by both masses and the critics, and Jitendra Kumar's subtle portrayal of a restrained character was lauded highly. With the commercial success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Jitendra Kumar's popularity rose to many folds.

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's Unmissable BTS Pics With His 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Family

Now the Kota Factory actor enjoys a huge Instagram family, and he doesn't disappoint them at all. Jitendra is quite active on Instagram and his posts are nothing short of a visual treat. However, while scrolling through Jitendra Kumar's Instagram we learnt about the Permanent Roommates actor's obsession for sunglasses. Jitendra Kumar's Instagram is filled with pictures of him donning uber-cool sunglasses and other geeky shades of different styles and frames. Have a look-

Jitendra Kumar's pics with sunglasses

At Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

Posing in a quirky ensemble

While sipping his favourite beverage

Sporting a funky round pair of sunglasses

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's Obsession With Black And White Photos Is Evident From His Insta Account

During a visit to the Taj Mahal

Enjoying a car ride

In casual avatar

Looks dapper in transparent shades

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's Instagram Is Nothing Short Of Treasure For Poetry Lovers; Have A Look

The Monochrome still

Near the beach

While brushing up his guitar playing skills

Enjoying a glass of wine in the balcony

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar was last in Amazon Prime Video's Orginal Series titled Panchayat. Directed by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat was a big hit with the viewers. It is a story about a young engineering graduate, who migrates from town to a small village for a government job, and discovers about the prevalence of ground-level politics in India. Recently, the makers of Panchayat announced its second season in the making, just after three months of its release on OTT platform.

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's Popular Web-shows You Need To Watch Before His B'Town Debut

Apart from that, JK is currently gearing up for the digital release of his upcoming movie titled Chaman Bahaar. Helmed by director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Chaman Bahaar is a village love story presented in a flattering way, with a riveting storyline. Jitendra Kumar and Ritika Badiani are playing the lead roles in this drama film. Kumar recently shared the poster and teaser of the Netflix movie on his Instagram handle. The Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann's movie will be steaming from June 19, 2020, on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.