Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Promise Punjabi Singer's 'untold Story'

The makers of Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, dropped the film's teaser on Tuesday. The actors too took to their social media handles to share the teaser. The upcoming biopic, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, is based on the story of the Punjabi folk singer named Amar Singh Chamkila. The teaser gave a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh. It is set to release on Netflix in 2024.

The film promises to tell the untold story of the highest record-selling artist in Punjab. The teaser began with the text "The Untold True Story" and showed a glimpse of the greatest singer of that time. In the teaser, Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh appeared without a turban on camera. Several fans thronged in the place to listen to the song of Amar Singh in the teaser, while he flaunted his instrument to the crowd. The teaser also revealed that the singer was killed at the age of 27. The teaser video did not feature Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, AR Rahman will be composing the music for this film. Sharing the teaser clip, Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, "You’ve heard his voice, now hear his story. Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on @netflix_in 🤍." Check the teaser below:

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known as one of the best singers and musicians in Punjab, was assassinated alongside his wife named Amarjot on March 8, 1988. Two members of the band were also killed. Reportedly, a gang of motorcyclists gunned him down and his case remained unsolved. Amar Singh used to perform live and was extremely popular in the villages of Punjab. His music was quite influential and some of his hit songs include Baba Tera Nankana, Pehle Lalkare Naal, and more. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is about his life story.