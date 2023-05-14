Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Love Story: Couple's Romance Began On Chamkila Set

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a ceremony on Sunday evening, held at Delhi's Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. The two confirmed relationship rumours with an official engagement announcement on their social media handles and also stepped out together to pose for the paparazzi. However, not much is known about how the two exactly met each other before rustling up a romance.

Raghav and Parineeti's UK stint

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra both received their education from esteemed universities in the UK. Parineeti's academic qualifications boast of a degree in Business, Economics and Finance from the University of Manchester. Raghav's academic qualifications too boast of a degree from the UK, namely, the London School of Economics. Women's Era reports that their time in the UK was presumably the first time the couple met and struck up a friendship.

Fast-forward to the present

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha kept in touch over the years enough for the Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader to take time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to friend Parineeti Chopra on the sets of her upcoming film. The two met and spent some time on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila during the Punjab leg of its schedule. It is reportedly form this meeting forward that the two got to know each other more deeply and began considering spending their lives together.

Raghav and Parineeti's whirlwind romance

The couple was spotted together in public for the first time as they exited what was later revealed to be a lunch date in Mumbai. The two left in the same car and were spotted mere days later for a dinner at Mumbai's Bastian. Raghav and Parineeti were subsequently spotted time and again at both the Delhi and Mumbai airports also making an appearance together at an IPL match.

RAGHAV CHADHA AND PARINEETI CHOPRA WATCHING THE IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/JUBF7JUiGG — Cricket Mantri (@VineethNagarjun) May 5, 2023

Raghav and Parineeti's engagement

The couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, leaving media and fans alone with their speculations. The two finally exchanged rings in a Sikh style ceremony held at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi's Connaught Place in the presence of friends and families. The event was graced by many important names from across the political and entertainment spectrums. The two announced their togetherness with their official engagement photos shared to their social media handles and also stepped out to pose for the paparazzi.