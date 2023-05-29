Parineeti Chopra Wipes Her Emotional Father's Tears In New Photo From Engagement Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings earlier this month in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The actress' brother Shivang shared inside pictures from the couple's engagement ceremony. On Monday, he posted a set of new pictures featuring the Chopras and Chadhas.

In the first image, Parineeti, along with her brother, Shivang, could be seen wiping their father Pawan Chopra's tears. In the next photo, the actress' mother Reena Chopra could be seen having a blast on the dance floor. The last two pictures featured Raghav's family. Sharing the post, Shivang captioned it as "The parents. The family." The actress was quick to reply, "Only problem in these photos is you." To this, her brother replied, tagging her, "I understand."

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

The couple had an intimate ceremony on May 13 in New Delhi's Kapurthala. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends, including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and others. The ceremony was also attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement pictures

The couple, who had a simple ceremony, opted for not-so-blingy outfits. Parineeti wore a custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raghav opted for an ivory blush sherwani designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti and Raghav looking for a destination wedding?

On Sunday, the couple were spotted at Rajasthan airport. Soon after their pictures and videos went viral on social media, the fans started speculating that they might opt for a destination wedding. The couple is expected to get married in October later this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starring Diljit Dosanjh.