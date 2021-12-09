'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The much-awaited film will release on December 10 and will see Khurrana step into the shoes of a gym trainer named Manu. Actors including Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua will be seen taking on supporting roles in the film.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date

The upcoming film will hit the big screen on December 10 and audiences can enjoy the movie in theatres. As the film see Khurrana play a gym trainer, it will see Vaani take on the role of a Zumba instructor. The recently released trailer of the film saw the two stars meet at the gym, which they have both equally rented space at for their activities. Ayushmann Khurrana's character Manu soon falls in love with Vaani's character but soon realises she is a trans woman, thus leaving him in shock. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is set in Chandigarh and will get its theatrical release on Friday. The film's shooting began in Chandigarh last year, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui here

The title track of the film was recently released by the makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The two actors in the lead roles can be seen shaking a leg and flaunting their Bhangra moves to the foot-tapping number. The song was crooned by Sachin-Jigar, Sidhu and IP Singh. The music video also includes glimpses from the film and gives the audience a sneak-peak of what to expect from the film and its characters when it hits the big screen.

Listen to the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track here

The film's entire music album released ahead of the film and fans fell in love with the numbers Khurrana's upcoming project will include. The makers of the film recently launched the song Maafi, which is a soulful one crooned by Ayushmann Khurrana himself, along with Sachin-Jigar. The song is all about the actor asking Vaani's character for forgiveness for his wrongdoings.

Listen to Ayushmann Khurrana's song here

