'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Tahira Kashyap Lauds Film; Says She's In Love With Manu

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has not only struck the right chord with the masses but also with Bollywood celebrities, who are heaping praises on the incredible storyline as well as Manu and Maanvi's chemistry. Among others, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap recently shared a post and gave raving reviews about the didactic film, which she claims "entertains and yet informs you".

Tahira further gushed about Ayushmann's character, noting that she's "quite literally" in love with him. The romantic drama helmed by Abhishek Kapoor was released in theatres today, December 10. It also stars Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in pivotal roles.

Tahira Kashyap praises Ayushmann-Vaani's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 10, the writer and director uploaded a poster of the film and wrote, "What an amazing film! Thoroughly enjoyed it in the theatre so much to learn from in the film and laugh about too! So much that entertains and yet informs you. So much to make you feel dizzy in love and yet question. So much to take home! @gattukapoor film creates so much value. I am in love with Manu ( quite literally) @ayushmannk and maanvi @_vaanikapoor_ their world is gorgeous! Congratulations @pragyakapoor_ @tseries.official Bhushan Kumar and the entire team of #chandigarhkareaashiqui."

Actor Arjun Kapoor too praised the film, calling it a "fantastic little gem". He quipped that the movie nudges one out of their comfort zone, with Vaani Kapoor- Ayushmann's chemistry making the audience root for them. Ahead of the release, Abhishek Kapoor noted that the "progressive love story" is very special to him and is culminating finally after 2 years. Kapoor also revealed that the title of the film came from Ayushmann, who himself hails from Chandigarh. "He suggested it and then it kind of just stuck. It is the most appropriate title for the film," he added.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been penned by Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe and Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series

and Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures. The film's shooting began in Chandigarh last year, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK/ @TAHIRAKASHYAP)