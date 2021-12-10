Last Updated:

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Twitter Review: Ayushmann-Vaani Starrer Wins As Praises Galore

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor film is winning praises galore for its 'mind-bending love story.'

After attempting his mettle in the drama genre with a handful of films like Rock On!!, Kedarnath and Kai Po Che, director Abhishek Kapoor has forayed into the romantic comedy space for the first time with recently released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The director has cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in this 'mind-bending love story', as the makers have put it. The buzz has been building over the release of the venture mostly thanks to the fun-filled sequences in the trailer, the fitness of the leads and some energetic and soulful songs. 

The film hit the theatres on Friday and as the first few shows ended, many netizens took to Twitter and shared their views on the film. If the initial reactions are anything to go by, the makers seem to have a winner on their hands.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Twitter review

Netizens heaped praise over Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with words like 'unique, 'enjoyable', 'combination of mass and class', 'biggest surprise of the year' and that it delivered 'truly heart-wrenching moments'.

The film revolves around an LGBTQ theme and many called it a 'bold', 'coming of age', 'barrier breaking', 'taboo breaking' and that it sparked 'necessary conversation' around the community, perhaps inspiring creators to push the envelope. One Twitter user wrote that it was in the league of Taare Zameen Par, but one with a 'gabru funny bone', a 'heart as pure as all the Punjabi folks' and that it will 'roar' at the box office.

Ayushmann's act was hailed with terms like 'fabulous performance', 'knockout performance' and that he had acted 'magically'. Director Abhishek Kapoor was told 'what a film' and also being praised for bringing a new form of 'progressive cinema.'

'No unnecessary songs', 'no sermons;'  a 'subtle take on things' were also mentioned by the netizens.

The 'mind bending' aspect as mentioned by the makers in the promos revolves around 'something else' that Vaani mentions do not work for Ayushmann as they get intimate.

This factor earned praises for Vaani for choosing a 'daring character'. Her acting was termed 'best', 'top notch' and 'amazing. and that she 'steals the show'.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been penned by Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe and Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series
and Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.

