'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Twitter Review: Ayushmann-Vaani Starrer Wins As Praises Galore

After attempting his mettle in the drama genre with a handful of films like Rock On!!, Kedarnath and Kai Po Che, director Abhishek Kapoor has forayed into the romantic comedy space for the first time with recently released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The director has cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in this 'mind-bending love story', as the makers have put it. The buzz has been building over the release of the venture mostly thanks to the fun-filled sequences in the trailer, the fitness of the leads and some energetic and soulful songs.

The film hit the theatres on Friday and as the first few shows ended, many netizens took to Twitter and shared their views on the film. If the initial reactions are anything to go by, the makers seem to have a winner on their hands.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Twitter review

Netizens heaped praise over Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with words like 'unique, 'enjoyable', 'combination of mass and class', 'biggest surprise of the year' and that it delivered 'truly heart-wrenching moments'.

The film revolves around an LGBTQ theme and many called it a 'bold', 'coming of age', 'barrier breaking', 'taboo breaking' and that it sparked 'necessary conversation' around the community, perhaps inspiring creators to push the envelope. One Twitter user wrote that it was in the league of Taare Zameen Par, but one with a 'gabru funny bone', a 'heart as pure as all the Punjabi folks' and that it will 'roar' at the box office.

Ayushmann's act was hailed with terms like 'fabulous performance', 'knockout performance' and that he had acted 'magically'. Director Abhishek Kapoor was told 'what a film' and also being praised for bringing a new form of 'progressive cinema.'

'No unnecessary songs', 'no sermons;' a 'subtle take on things' were also mentioned by the netizens.

The 'mind bending' aspect as mentioned by the makers in the promos revolves around 'something else' that Vaani mentions do not work for Ayushmann as they get intimate.

This factor earned praises for Vaani for choosing a 'daring character'. Her acting was termed 'best', 'top notch' and 'amazing. and that she 'steals the show'.

Watched #ChandigarhKareAashiqui ..What a fabulous performance from @ayushmannk as he is always known for choosing out of the box topic..@Vaaniofficial you are so so preety and courageos and salute for choose such daring cherechter @TSeries First Day First Show rocks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAVi7snXbB — gunjansurti (@gunjansurti) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui Review

RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Unique, Enjoyable,No Stereotype take popcorn and enjoy the fun

Combination of Mass and Class pic.twitter.com/cSvjYcruMA — Bollywood India BOX OFFICE (@bollyindboxoff) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is just such an amazing, bold, coming off age film.. @Vaaniofficial was just exceptional, @ayushmannk is that actor one knows will just choose magic and act magically too and my dear friends @pragyakapoor_ and Abhishek Kapoor what a film 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @TSeries — Harjot Singh (@HarjotS37672882) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a great start to a necessary conversation needed in films! While it is a sanitised version of what the LGBTQI community endures, it makes me believe it will allow creators to dare to push the envelope wrt representation



Nagarkirtan is miles ahead tho! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 10, 2021

Ayushmann is good but Vaani Kapoor steals the show in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui delivers some truly heart-wrenching moments ❤️ full review out soon on #CinemaYaari @Vaaniofficial @ayushmannk — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is in the league of Taare Zameen Par, but with a gabru funny bone & a heart as pure as all the Punjabi folks I know! Flock to the cinemas to see @ayushmannk @Vaaniofficial deliver knockout performances. #CKA will roar & soar at the B.O.! Congratulations 💯 — Roohdaar Guddu کرن پرکاش رو (@CineMagik) December 9, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui A subtle take on things. No unnecessary songs. Crisp, Beautiful and Entertaining... — PR (@regal_prashanth) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui : The biggest surprise of the year. The most surprising love-story in recent times. @ayushmannk & @Vaaniofficial's "Taboo-breaking Aashiqui" is unmissable for content lovers. @Abhishekapoor brings a new form of Progressive Cinema. pic.twitter.com/hkxGaWPJ0T — Tanisha singh (@TaniyaS76265163) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui Brave, brave work with no sermons attached.

It's always tricky to deal with such subjects, especially when you try to add a layer of humour to it.

Take a bow, Abhishek Kapoor.@ayushmannk @Vaaniofficial — Arundhati Chatterjee (@Arundhati1312) December 10, 2021

Review #ChandigarhKareAashiqui from UAE ! It is a decent attempt and makes an interesting comment on transphobia which exists in our country.@ayushmannk & @Vaaniofficial gave Terrific Performances. They Stole the Show all the way. @Abhishekapoor Direction is Amazing. ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/i4JWMejvJO — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 9, 2021

Go watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui now!! It's another version of @ayushmannk u cannot miss @Vaaniofficial hats off u were a big surprise! #superhithai #cinemagold #Loveisjustlove ❤️ @Abhishekapoor u have handled the issue so well. Congrats to the whole team — Rani (@reliablerani) December 9, 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been penned by Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe and Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series

and Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.