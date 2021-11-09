The much-awaited trailer of the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was finally dropped online by the makers on November 8. The entertaining and quirky love story starring Ayushmann Khaurrana and Vaani Kapoor is slated to hit the screens on December 10. The film is helmed by Kedarnath fame director Abhishek Kapoor.

The three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of Ayushmann’s character as a gym trainer Manu while Vaani on the other hand plays the role of a Zumba instructor. The two lead stars meet at the gym which has been rented equally to both the star for their respective activities. While Ayushmann falls in love with Vaani’s Zumba sessions, the two come closer over the course of time. Later, Manu gets a shocker when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman. Set in the town of Chandigarh, the trailer also stars Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in supporting roles.

'Chandigrah Kare Aashiqui trailer out now

Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana were amazed to see his transformation into a bulky gym freak and praised his dedication to the film. One of the users wrote, “Your body,” along with fire emoticons. Another user wrote, “The trailer got me out of breath, imagine the movie.” Another echoed similar views and wrote, “Trailer is lit, can't wait for the movie.” Ahead of the trailer launch, Ayushmann Khurrana had treated fans with a new poster from the forthcoming film. He shared the poster and wrote, “Monday Motivation: Aashiqui mere naal. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, trailer out today![sic]."

The first look of the movie saw the two in a lip lock pose. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann asked his fans to get ready to fall in love and wrote, "Yeh Aashiqui kuch alag hai." On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Tis the season of sass, drama, and AASHIQUI," and hinted at the film's romance and drama genre. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, while T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures bankrolled it. Meanwhile, apart from this film, Ayushmann will next be seen in Doctor G, Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek, and Aanand L Rai directorial Action Hero.

(Image: Instagram/AyushmannK)