Chandrachur Singh’s Biography: Details About The 'Josh' Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

Chandrachur Singh is a very well-known and celebrated Indian actor. Born on October 11, 1968, the 52 years old artist has successfully created a huge fan base for himself in his career spanning over two decades. Here is all about Chandrachur Singh’s early life, personal life, and career that fans will be surprised to know about. Read to know about the actor’s journey.

Chandrachur Singh’s biography

Chandrachur Singh's early life and childhood

Chandrachur Singh comes from a very well-reputed and non-filmy background. The actor’s father, Baldev Singh, is a former deputy of Khair, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, whose ancestors came from Panipat, Haryana. Chandrachur Singh’s mother is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir at Odisha. He attended an all-boys school named Welham Boys’ School in his childhood. As a teenager, the actor went to an all-boys boarding school, The Doon School in Dehradun. Later, Chandrachur Singh went to the St. Stephen's College, the University of Delhi, from where he graduated. In the early 1990s, Chandrachur Singh who is a trained classical singer himself taught music at Vasant Valley School and history at his old school, The Doon School.

Chandrachur Singh's movies

Chandrachur Singh made his acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne that was produced under the banners of Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited. Later that year, the actor was cast alongside Tabu in Maachis for which he even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Chandrachur Singh appeared in many movies as a leading actor that failed to do well at the box-office. He had success with his lead characters in the multi starer movies like Daag: The Fire (1999) opposite Sanjay Dutt, Kya Kehna (2000) opposite Preity Zinta, and Josh (2000) opposite Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, for which Chandrachur Singh won the hearts of many. Chandrachur Singh was nominated for Filmfare Awards on two occasions, in different categories.

An unfortunate incident

After his initial successes, Chandrachur Singh’s career went into a low because of multiple dislocations of his shoulder joint that he suffered while water skiing in Goa. Due to the pain on his shoulder, Chandrachur Singh couldn't work out or stay fit that caused the actor to gain weight and lose many movies. Chandrachur Singh’s last few releases included Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa (2001), Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (2002) and Sarhad Paar that was shot in 2002 but released in 2006. All three movies didn’t do well and flopped at the box office.

Comeback

In 2012, Chandrachur Singh made a comeback with the multi starer movie Chaar Din Ki Chandni. The movie cast Tusshar Kapoor, Kulraj Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, and Farida Jalal as the lead characters. Chandrachur Singh also played a character in the 2012 English-language movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist, directed by Mira Nair. He then appeared in the movie Zilla Ghaziabad that had been delayed for years and finally released in August 2013. In 2020, Chandrachur Singh appeared in the Sushmita Sen starrer Disney+ Hotstar crime drama web series, Aarya.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Mother Salutes Daughters Of India, Feels Proud Of Actor's Achievements



Chandrachur Singh's family and Personal Life

According to an old report in India today, Chandrachur Singh is married to Avantika Mankotia. The two tied the knot in 2013 and remain in a happily married life till date. The two became proud parents to a little baby boy at first and then a little baby girl.

