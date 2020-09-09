Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' Gets Another Release In Six Different Regional Languages

After an amazing response from the audience, Sushmita Sen's Aarya is ready to be back in the game. Starring Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh, the series revolved around a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds. The series from Ram Madhavan is now available in 6 different regional languages.

Sushmita Sen's Aarya gets another big release

Since its launch in June, Aarya emerged as the biggest digital show during the lockdown gaining immense popularity amongst the audience and the critics. On popular demand and fan reactions, the series from Ram Madhvani is now available in 6 other regional languages. Iconic dialogues from the show that was an instant hit with fans and have over time become a part of our pop-culture are now available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam. This comes as a treat for audiences who are comfortable watching shows in their own language and this dubbed version is now available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The maker of Aarya, Ram Madhvani said that when they created Aarya, they knew it was something special. The fact that the audience from all over India wants to watch it, makes it a very humbling experience. In a diverse country like India, it gave them immense pleasure to be presenting their show in 6 different languages. They believe the audience will now be able to develop a deeper connection to the story and the world of Aarya.

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, along with the popular star from the 90s Chandrachur Singh made their comeback with this series. The show also features an ensemble cast of talented actors like Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. With Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi as the co-creators and co-directors and Vinod Rawat as the co-director, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.

(With Inputs from PR agency)

