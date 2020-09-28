Sushmita Sen's Mother Salutes Daughters Of India, Feels Proud Of Actor's Achievements

On the occasion of Daughters Day on Sunday, proud mother Subhra Sen took to Twitter to salute the many Indian women who have made the country proud by their achievements. She responded to a video that featured remarkable women including Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, Bachendri Pal, Kalpana Chawla, Kiran Bedi, Justice M Fathima Beevi, Pratibha Patil, Arati Saha, Arunima Sinha, Razia Sultan, Sarla Thakral, Shivangi Singh, Karnam Malleshwari and her daughter Sushmita Sen.

All these women were the firsts in their respective fields and Sushmita's name in the list has made her mother Subhra Sen feel "proud and privileged". Sushmita had won the crown of Miss Universe in the year 1994 when she was only 18 years old and she was the first Indian to have won the beauty pageant after winning the Miss India title in the same year.

I salute the Daughters of India🙏 who have made the country proud being the first in their accomplishments and feel proud and privileged in having my daughter Sushmita Sen in the prestigious list❤️🤗❤️ — subhra sen (@subhra51) September 27, 2020

Sushmita replied to the sweet post by her mother with love as she tagged the post with 'sharing the pride'.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's comeback in front of the camera had been a massive success as Aarya received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Ram Madhvani directed series was recently launched in 6 regional languages including in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam The show features Sushmita in the titular role and also marked a comeback for actor Chandrachur Singh.

About the series

Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, is about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring. The Hotstar Special series has been directed by Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. The series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others.

