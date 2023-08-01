Chandu Champion First Look: Kartik Aaryan As 'real-life Hero' Exudes Pride In India Blazer

Kartik Aaryan is ready with his new project. Titled Chandu Champion, the film is slated to release next year. Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani this year.

3 things you need to know:

Chandu Champion will be based on a true story.

It will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Chandu Champion went to floors recently.

Kartik Aaryan's first look in Chandu Champion

Aaryan took to Instagram to share his first look of Chandu Champion on Tuesday, August 1. In the image, he is seen sporting a buzzcut and has a serious demeanor. A couple of bruises on his face sets an intriguing tone to the first look. He captioned the post, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳 Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻A Man Who Refuses To Give Up” See the picture below.

(Kartik Aaryan in a new look for Chandu Champion | Image: kartikaaryan/Instagram)

What is Chandu Champion based on?

Chandu Champion is said to be based on the 1972 Paralympics Games. Aaryan is reportedly preparing his physique to remain in line with the character of Murlikant Petkar. Petkar became the first Indian gold medalist at the games that took place in Heidelberg, Germany. In the freestyle swimming event, he clocked in at 37.33 seconds, making a world record of the fastest 50 m. He also participated in javelin, precision javelin throw, and slalom.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan and the film's team were in London, where they finished the first schedule for Chandu Champion. The schedule kickstarted on July 12, with Kabir Khan aboard the team as the director. Chandu Champion is slated to release on June 14, 2024, around the occasion of Eid al-Adha.