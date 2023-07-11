Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan To Commence Chandu Champion Shoot In London

Kartik Aaryan, whose latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha is running in cinema halls now, recently announced the title of his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The new film, Chandu Champion will soon begin shooting and the actor jetted off to London on Tuesday morning. Kartik's upcoming film will see him take on a new genre and it is said to be inspired by true events.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan's next is the story of an underdog sportsman.

Kabir Khan said that the idea of making the film came to him when he was making 83 with Ranveer Singh.

Chandu Champion will be Kartik's first sports film.

Chandu Champion to go on the floors soon

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for the shoot of his upcoming film. As the video circulated on the internet, fans of the actor wished him well. Before entering the airport premises, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor clicked selfies with his fans.

The Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan movie, Chandu Champion was announced last year. But the official title was revealed only recently. At an event, the director had said the movie was about a relatively unknown sportsperson. "What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person," Khan said teasing the film during a media interaction.

Eid 2024 release for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan earlier shared the teaser poster of Chandu Champion and revealed that the story is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up". However, the details of the film are still under the wraps. Nevertheless, it was reported a few days ago that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik in this film, but who will be the leading lady opposite Kartik has not been confirmed yet.