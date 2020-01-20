Check Out Varun & Shraddha's Foot-tapping Chartbusters From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is slowing turning into a worldwide sensation, especially for its foot-tapping music and the impressive dance moves of the actors. The Remo D' Souza directorial that is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020, has music composed by Sachin-Jigar, and Tanishk Bagchi.

The album that has songs like Muqabla, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, among others has made a mark in the minds of the movie-goers, with many songs going on to becoming chartbusters. Here are some of the chartbusters from Street Dancer 3D.

Chartbusters from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D

Garmi

The scintillating track composed by rapper Badshah is picturised on Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the song is slowly becoming one of the most-loved songs of 2020, especially because of the sizzling dance moves of Varun Dhawan and Nora. Garmi has already clocked in about 92 million views.

Check out the video song of Garmi:

Illegal Weapon 2.0

The dance number composed by Tanischk Bagchi is picturised on Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Yusuff, and others is sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu. The dance number is reportedly the remake of a hit number, sung by Sandles and Sandhu in the recent past. The video of Illegal Weapon 2.0 has clocked in more than 70 million views on streaming website Youtube.

Check out the video song of Illegal Weapon 2.0:

Muqabla

The song originally picturised on Prabhu Deva is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Street Dancer 3D. The latest version of the song is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur.

The remixed version picturised on Prabu Deva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor has clocked in 116 million views on Youtube, making it one of the most viewed songs of the Street Dancer 3D album.

Check out the video song of Muqabla:

Lagdi Lahore Diya

The romantic track composed by Sachin and Jigar is a remixed version of Guru Randhawa's 2017 hit track, Lahore. The new version, sung by Guru Randhwa and Tulsi Kumar, is widely appreciated for the crackling chemistry shared by Varun and Shraddha. The popular song released a few days ago has garnered about 27 million on Youtube.

Check out the video song of Lagdi Lahore Diya:



