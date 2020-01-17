Varun Dhawan Vs Nora Fatehi: Who Did The Garmi Hook Step Better?

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is slated to be released countrywide in a few weeks. The lead cast of the movie has been doing rounds on reality shows and have been promoting their film. Actor Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recently visited the sets of Indian Idol 11 and the duo had a lot of fun dancing, singing and goofing around together.

Varun Dhawan makes everyone do Nora Fatehi's hook step from the song Garmi

Nora Fatehi’s dance number Garmi from the film Street Dancer 3D released recently and her moves went viral with fans trying to recreate it. On the sets of Indian Idol 11, Varun Dhawan made the judge of the show Vishal Dadlani, anchor Aditya Narayan, and a few contestants do the step. The channel shared a video and picture of that hilarious moment on their official social media handle.

Moreover, fans went gaga over the Garmi hook step picture and some even tried to compare Varun Dhawan’s dance move to Nora’s hook step. A fan page of Nora Fatehi made a collage of the two pictures and shared it on their account. Actor Varun Dhawan shared the same on his Instagram story and dancer Nora Fatehi too, shared the picture. The episode will be going on air this weekend.

Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and is the third installment of Remo D'Souza's Anybody Can Dance. It is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity of different dance groups coming together for a single cause. Set in London, Street Dancer 3D is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan along with Nora Fatehi and other popular dancers.

