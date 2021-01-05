Charu Asopa Shares Glimpse Of Rohman Shawl's Birthday Bash In Dubai With Sushmita Sen

Snuggles, sunset and cheer is what Rohman Shawl's birthday looked like in Dubai. As Sushmita Sen's boyfriend turned a year older, Charu Asopa took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother-in-law (Jiju).

"Happy birthday Rohman Jiju #birthdaybash #yatchparty. It was super fun. Didi you are awesome, I love the way you plan everything. It’s always so much fun to do party with you,” she wrote and shared pictures from the stunning yacht party in Dubai. The pictures also featured Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisa, along with other family members.

Meanwhile, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Monday, January 4, 2021, to share a sweet birthday wish for her beau Rohman Shawl. The actor shared some adorable pictures and penned a sweet note wishing him the best in life.

Sushmita Sen is 'proud' of Rohman Shawl as he shares his debut song 'Maula'; Watch video

Renee Sen talks about Rohman, calls him 'kind and loving'

Renee Sen is the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, but she aims to create her own identity, having worked in Suttabaazi. Her family life with mother Sushmita Sen is quite transparent in social media and she has talked in brief about herself and her family in her recent interview on Hindustan Times. She has also opened up about her relationship with her mother Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the impact that his presence has made on her and the rest of the family.

Renee described Rohman in the interview as a person that one can “depend on”. She said that while he is “kind and loving”, he can also be “strict”, which is a good thing.

Sushmita Sen, Rajeev, Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa party in Dubai; Watch video

