Sushmita Sen, Rajeev, Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa Party In Dubai; Watch Video

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle to share Christmas party video from Dubai. The video features Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Rajeev's wife Charu Asopa.

As Rajeev side hugs Rohman, Charu greets him by calling ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’. Everyone then continues with the party and enjoys. Charu Asopa, popularly known as Preeti from the TV show Mere Angne Mein, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rajeev Sen on September 20, 2020, after three months of staying apart.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen essaying the lead role in the crime drama series Aarya. Helmed jointly by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Aarya Sareen, whose husband is brutally murdered by a masked man. Aarya takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the truth and bring the culprit to justice. However, while doing so, she finds out that her husband had dark secrets of his own. On IMDB, the series went on to garner 7.9 stars out of 10. After its successful run, the makers announced that Aarya will be returning with season 2.

Sushmita Sen is 'proud' of Rohman Shawl as he shares his debut song 'Maula'; Watch video

Sushmita Sen poses with her 'cubs', writes hopeful message for fans; Check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.