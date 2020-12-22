Sushmita Sen Is 'proud' Of Rohman Shawl As He Shares His Debut Song 'Maula'; Watch Video

Rohman Shawl on Tuesday took to his social media handle to share his debut song Maula's teaser and girlfriend Sushmita Sen is just 'proud'. Rohman who will be seen with actor Erica Jennifer in the music video, thanked Sushmita for 'standing' by him.

"OMG! Look at you babush! So proud of you! Beautiful song and a marvellous you! Ufff!" She also shared the teaser on her Instagram story and wrote: "So proud of you, Jaan." [sic]

Rohman also thanked Sushmita's daughters for allowing him to do a 'romantic song'. He wrote, "I have been a very big fan of your voice Papon and I couldn't be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason I came on board). This has been a wonderful experience...A big thank you to my very talented co-stars Erica Jennifer Fernandes and Salman Shaikh. Song to be out soon! Sushmita Sen, can't thank you enough for standing by me 'my rock'.... for teaching me how to be 'one's self' in front of the camera. My two shaitaans Alisah and Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi and Ammaji."

Maula, directed by Shakti Hasija and composed by Goldie Sohel, will be out on Saregama YouTube channel at 12 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen essaying the lead role in the crime drama series Aarya. Helmed jointly by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Aarya Sareen, whose husband is brutally murdered by a masked man. Aarya takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the truth and bring the culprit to justice. However, while doing so, she finds out that her husband had dark secrets of his own. On IMDB, the series went on to garner 7.9 stars out of 10. After its successful run, the makers announced that Aarya will be returning with season 2.

