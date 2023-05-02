Chatrapathi Trailer Out, Bellamkonda Sreenivas Fights For Immigrant Rights

The trailer for the upcoming film Chatrapathi has been released. The clip gave a glimpse into the Bollywood remake of the 2005 Telugu film of the same name, which was directed by RRR and Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli and featured Prabhas in the lead role. Chatrapathi trailer showed Bellamkonda Sreenivas as the protagonist. He could be seen fighting the odds in order to find his long-lost mother.

The film is set against the backdrop of the partition. Sreenivas will be featured in a full-blown action avatar. In some scenes, he appeared shirtless, falunting his chiseled physique as he fought goons and beat them up left, right and center. Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will also play a prominent role in Chatrapathi. As per the trailer, she was seen aiding Bellamkonda in his quest to find his lost family. Check out the trailer for Chatrapathi.

Synopsis for Chatrapathi

The official synopsis of Chatrapathi details the storyline of the film. It will focus on the lead character, played by Sreenivas, struggling to find his family with whom he was separated. However, he ends up embarking on a heroic journey. In the quest to find his own mother, he turns into a “messiah” for others. The synopsis reads, "Chatrapathi is separated from his family by his jealous brother, where he winds up as bonded labourers. While searching for his mother, Chatrapathi rises up to become the saviour of the oppressed and people started referring as their messiah."



More on Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak. Written by A Mahadev, the remake is based on the story written by SS Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad. While the cinematography for Chatrapathi is by Nizar Shafi, it film has been produced by Jayantilal Gada, Dhaval Gada and Akshay Gada. Bankrolled by Pen India Limited, the film is slated for release on May 12, 2023.