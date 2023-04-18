Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Sreenivas Bellamkonda In Chatrapathi Remake

"Chhorii" star Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to feature in the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 movie "Chatrapathi", the makers said Monday.

Billed as a "high octane action drama", the upcoming film will see Nushrratt star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film will hit the screens on May 12.

The actor said she is excited for her first pan-India action drama.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like 'Chatrapathi'. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas," Nushrratt said in a statement.

Sreenivas, who is making his Hindi debut with the film, said working with Nushrratt has been a great experience.

"It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. 'Chatrapathi' is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May," he added.

"Chatrapathi", presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), is directed by V V Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. It also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.