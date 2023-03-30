Chatrapathi Teaser Out, Sreenivas Is One-man Army In This Action Packed Film

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer Chatrapathi makers released the teaser of the film. Pen Studios, the production banner behind Chatrapathi, shared the clip on their official Instagram handle and wrote, “Lights. Camera. TOO MUCH ACTION! Literally #ChatrapathiTeaser out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023.”

The tense teaser starts with explaining the true meaning of Chatrapathi. “Everyone is concerned for themselves, but the one who is concerned for others is called Chatrapathi," a voiceover in the teaser pronounces. It introduces the viewers to the main character played by Sreenivas.

Check out the teaser of Chatrapathi here.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda on his Bollywood debut

Telugu actor Sreenivas who is making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi said, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada added, “SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring "Chatrapathi" to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation.”

More about Chatrapathi