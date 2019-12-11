Check Out Athiya Shetty's Best Makeup Looks Till Date

Athiya Shetty is a popular Bollywood actor who received fame with her debut film, Hero. Athiya is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. Athiya Shetty also received a Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut for her film, Hero. Athiya went to New York to be a part of the New York Film Academy, before stepping into the Hindi Film Industry. Post Hero, Athiya Shetty has been a part of films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Shetty, apart from her acting skills, is also known for her stunning looks. Listed below are some of Athiya Shetty's best makeup looks till date.

READ: Motichoor Chaknachoor Weekend Box Office Collection Of Nawazuddin-Athiya Starrer

Athiya Shetty's Instagram: Best Makeup Looks

Athiya Shetty keeps it cool with pink lips. She keeps her look bold with the spotlight on her bold pink lips. Athiya keeps her eye makeup glam with bold eyeliner and eyeshadow. Her cheeks look defined with a hint of peach to them. Her highlight is on point, adding to her charm.

READ:KL Rahul Reacts On Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

The one combination that never goes out of style is pairing black with red. Athiya Shetty keeps her look chic and dramatic with her bold lips and sharp eyeliner. Her eyeshadow adds on to her look. Athiya's defined cheeks and highlight enhance her look even more.

READ: Motichoor Chaknachoor Box Office: The Nawazuddin-Athiya Starrer Off To A Slow Start

Athiya Shetty masters the nude makeup look with this photo. She looks simple yet elegant with a barely-there makeup look. She looks gorgeous as she puts on a smile to enhance her look. The actor knows well to pull off some of the simplest of looks with ease.

READ: Athiya Shetty Mimicked Dad Suniel's Dialogue From Gopi Kishan As A Child, Find Out Which

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.