Check Out Parth Samthaan's Most Stunning Wedding-inspired Looks

Parth Samthaan is a popular Indian television actor known for playing Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He is also widely known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in the Star Plus show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In his modelling career, he also appeared in advertisements for various brands too. Apart from his acting skills, the audience loves him for his distinctive looks. The actor is known for rocking western and traditional outfits with minimum effort and is able to pull-off almost every look. Let's look at some of his best wedding-inspired looks.

This look is from his pal Nithinesh and Divya's wedding. The actor wore several different outfits in different ceremonies. He also cleaned up good in the red suit.

This look is from the Star Plus Diwali night. All the stars gathered to celebrate the occasion. Parth wore a blue sherwani with embroidery.

Red suits this actor very much. And he pulls it off very well. He can be seen rocking a red kurta with a colour-coordinated red scarf.

