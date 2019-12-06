Did Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Date Erica Fernandes? Here's The Truth

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are currently playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor's drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The duo is the most loved and popular reel life couple. Parth and Erica are not only making headlines for their professional life, but also for their personal life. Ever since the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired on the television, rumours around Parth and Erica dating became the topic of discussion among the fans. Erica-Parth's pictures and news around them stirred excitement among the audience and the fans got curious to know what is happening between the two. From dating speculations to their ugly breakup story, rumours about the duo never seem to stop.

Parth Samthaan on Erica Fernandes and their bond

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Parth Samthaan opened about his bond with Erica and about the whole break up story and the link-ups rumours. Parth shared that he and Erica are not dating and he was never in a relationship with her. They were just good friends and share good on-screen chemistry. He also revealed that during his previous show, he used to go back directly to his vanity after the shot to take rest but that was not the case with Ekta Kapoor's drama. He said his co-star Erica is a very fun-loving person and that is why he stays back on the sets and have fun rather than going back to vanity after a shot. He also said that they used to hang out and party together.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

Parth further revealed that Erica is a very sensitive person and gets offended easily when he cracks jokes. He further said that he would often apologise to her whenever she gets upset. He said Erica is a quieter and reserved person, while he is an open and fast person and that is why they both get along together so well.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Stars Erica And Parth Film A Quirky Video On Set. Watch

The actor also opened up about his link up with another co-star Ariah Agrawal. Parth said that this was the most hilarious story he came across. He further said that it was Ariah who showed him the news and they had a great laugh. He said that people just make stories and jump to conclusions even if one goes out with friends and click pictures with them. He said that even his co-actors make fun of him and tell him to post pictures with girls so that it makes headlines the next day.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan Admits Having Crush On This 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Forgets To Wear Her 'baby Bump' In This Funny BTS Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.