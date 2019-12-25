Check Out Tiger Shroff's Globetrotting Updates From 2019; Baaghi 3

With just a few years in the industry, Tiger has achieved a great deal. He starred in two blockbuster films this year - War and Student Of The Year. War set the record for the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood film in India. With a worldwide gross of over ₹ 500 crores, it also emerged as a commercial success and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. Apart from celebrating so much success and getting a chance to star alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger also travelled a lot this year. The actor is currently wrapping up filming in Serbia for Baaghi 3. Let’s look at all the places Tiger has been this year.

The actor went to Serbia to shoot some scenes for his upcoming action film Baaghi 3. The actor always poses effortlessly and still manages to look sharp and edgy. Also, his jacked body indicates some serious action sequences in Baaghi 3.

Tiger has mostly been in Belgrade, Serbia this year. The actor seemed to enjoy the air of the place. He also shot his action sequences from the movie Baaghi 3, which is the third instalment in the franchise.

