Tiger Shroff Is Every Bit An Action Hero In Baaghi 3; Things We Know About The Film So Far

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action-adventure War that came out in October this year and had a huge success at the box office. Bollywood's new action star is now gearing up for the third installment of his upcoming popular Baaghi franchise, which is scheduled to hit theatres next year. Tiger Shroff had earlier shared a picture from the shoot of Baaghi 3 where he was seen flaunting his big biceps in a sleeveless shirt.

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Tiger Shroff Stands Strong With Several Releases And Achievements

Tiger Shroff on the sets of Baaghi 3

The picture is from the second day of the shoot in Serbia. Tiger has since been keeping the fans updated on all the action from his highly anticipated film. The actor recently shared another short video from the sets of Baaghi 3 where he jokingly claimed to be auditioning for the popular fiction-action film Matrix.

Also Read | Disha Patani Does Her Own Hair And Makeup, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Approves

Baaghi 3 first look

Check out the first look of the film if you have not already, which is intense. Tiger Shroff had shared the first look in December last year.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Best Iconic Dance Numbers That Are A Must-add To Your Party Playlist

Baaghi 3 - About the film, cast and release date

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise, which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, whereas the first instalment of the Baaghi series was helmed by Sabbir Khan. It will be collaboratively produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. Tiger Shroff will be paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film, which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is slated to release in March next year.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's All-black Avatar Gives Fans Major 'Men In Black' Vibes; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.