Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan Shoots In Minus 14 Degrees Temperature In Slovakia

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently in Poland to shoot for some last scenes of his next 'Chehre', took to his Twitter handle and shared some pictures from the sets. Shooting in minus 14 degrees of temperature, Bachchan said, "In the minus and in the feel of no feel on the elements of importance - nose, ears, face, hands, feet, yet the dedication of the many others that toil in subservient conditions .. the earnest ethic of work and the disrespect to the winds of exceptional cold .. is beyond compare."

T 3576 - .. the beauty of work .. minus 14 degrees temp, snow bound .. the Sun and the Moon in their immediate glory .. and the magnificence of pristine Slovakia and its mountain ranges ..

'CHEHRE' shows its work face .. pic.twitter.com/0PDi6Nisnm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2019

Bachchan received a grand traditional welcome as he landed in Poland on Wednesday. The actor shared some pictures on his blog where he 'broke bread' and heard some local folk songs. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to shoot for some major action scenes in Poland. Despite the health issues the actor has been facing, Bachchan still went ahead for the shoot.

'Breaking Bread' a part of Amitabh Bachchan's traditional welcome in Poland

About Chehre

The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, is scheduled to be released on April 24. It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. “Just a few glimpses of ‘Chehre’, the film I started for Rumi Jaffery. A long-standing commitment and happy that I was able to honour it,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Emraan Hashmi, who is also a part of the film had tweeted: "Yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation, just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of ‘Zanjeer’, a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother."

Amitabh Bachchan pens foreword for singer Roopkumar Rathod's book on wildlife photography

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.