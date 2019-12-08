Amitabh Bachchan Pens Foreword For Singer Roopkumar Rathod's Book On Wildlife Photography

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly written the foreword for veteran singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod's recently launched photo book titled "Wild Voyage". Rathod made his debut in the world of photography along with about 20 other artists through a photo exhibition titled Meraki which featured the wide range of wildlife photographs clicked in various parts of the world. Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman had also displayed a collection of her photographs at this exhibition in the city.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his views on the primal nature of man as he discusses the reasons why human beings seek solace in a natural environment even though they are rooted in civilization these days. In his testimonial, Amitabh wished Roopkumar Rathod all the success in his latest venture.

"A lot of research has shown that, although we live in houses or buildings in the city, we are still cavemen at heart. The basic wiring in our brains and how we interact are the same as thousands of years ago. Nature is where we still belong. That's why we all enjoy a walk in the woods, gazing at the stars, watching a sunset, being on a beach, or going camping....I thank Rathodji for sharing his experiences with us through his superb photography. He has my blessing for continued joy and success with his love for photography," the testimonial read.

Roopkumar Rathod launched his coffee table photo book titled "Wild Voyage" in the presence of many dignitaries from the Hindi film industry. Veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen, director Satish Shah, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, singer Hariharan among others attended the event to support the artists' passion for photography. Roopkumar Rathod, who is best known for his songs "Maula mere Maula" and "tujh mein rab dikhta hai" among many others in various Bollywood movies, spoke about his passion and inspiration for photography.

On charting new territories, Roopkumar said: "Sometimes, we just need to listen! The jungle transmits the enchantment and mysteries of its surroundings to the questing pilgrim. It is my meditative space. The Earth has magic for those who believe in it. I have filled my canvas with moments that feel bona fide, vulnerable and uncontrived. Here I am, stepping off the edge with an open heart and this is my journey into the wild. My wild voyage!"

