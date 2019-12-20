Chennai Police Registers A Case Against 600 Protesters, Including Actor Siddharth

More than 600 people have been booked for staging a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act here, police said on Friday. Scores of people from different walks of life like actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullahtook part in the protest demonstration at Valluvarkottam on Thursday. The demonstration, organised by a collective of civil society members, Left liberals and volunteers of outfits including the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind and NGOs saw high pitched slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the RSS, and Hindutva.

Cases have been registered against them under Indian Penal Code 143 and Section 41 Class VI. "Yes, cases have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 143 and (under) Section 41 Class VI," a senior police officer told PTI. According to Section 143 in the Indian Penal Code whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students were held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

The citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to immigrants of faiths other than Islam from the three neighbouring countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan) on the ground that they came to India due to religious persecution because they are minorities

